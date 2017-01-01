With 10 customizable modules for news information and social media, Clockwise is your #1 source for hearing the top content to get your day started.
Hear the weather for your area, or check out the twitter feed of your favorite celebrity, and even get the fun fact of the day. With Clockwise, everyone can wake up to interesting content.
Clockwise allows you to select a custom voice so you can customize your alarm narrator to be whatever voice you please.
Your modules get updated information right when the alarm goes off, making sure you are always hearing new exciting content.
Clockwise has 3 simple steps for you to get set up and wake up to interesting content
Simply go to the create module screen, select a module, choose your content settings and save. Congrats on creating your first module! Create as many as you want.
Using our time selectors, set the time you want the alarm to fire. Then, set the days you want the alarm to go off at that time. Tap the off button to switch it to on. Now your alarm is set. You can use the settings dropdown to set the alarm tone or snooze options.
Clockwise includes several extra widgets to help improve your wake up experience.
Want to hear about traffic before sports? Want to start your morning with a fun fact? Module ordering allows you to pick when you want to hear certain modules.
Want to remove your weather module? Maybe you want to hear a different twitter feed this morning? Clockwise makes editing super simple and available on the main screen. Click a module, change your settings in the dropdown in real time, click save, and your done!